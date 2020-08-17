Kenan Thompson To Fill In For Simon Cowell During Week 2 Of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Shows

Kenan Thompson is the latest celebrity to take a seat in a judge’s chair on “America’s Got Talent”.

On Monday, it was announced that the “Saturday Night Live” star would temporarily be taking over for Simon Cowell during the second week of the “AGT” live shows.

Cowell recently underwent a five-hour back surgery following a terrifying e-bike accident at his home in Malibu.

Thompson joins the season’s regular judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum along with host, Terry Crews.

Last week, “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson filled in for Cowell for the first set of live shows.

So far, there is no word on when Cowell will make his return to the reality competition series. But last Thursday, Cowell’s rep told ET: “He is doing well in context of a major operation and improving by the day.”

As for Global “Saturday Night Live”, no premiere date has been set as of yet for season 46 launching this fall.

