Kenan Thompson To Fill In For Simon Cowell During Week 2 Of ‘America’s Got Talent’ Live Shows

Kenan Thompson is the latest celebrity to take a seat in a judge’s chair on “America’s Got Talent”.

RELATED: Canada’s Roberta Battaglia Wows ‘AGT’ Judges With ‘You Say’ Cover, Lauren Daigle Reacts

On Monday, it was announced that the “Saturday Night Live” star would temporarily be taking over for Simon Cowell during the second week of the “AGT” live shows.

He's bringing the funny to the live shows. 🤣 @kenanthompson guest judges #AGT this week! pic.twitter.com/r8aoMKZGoz — America's Got Talent (@AGT) August 17, 2020

Cowell recently underwent a five-hour back surgery following a terrifying e-bike accident at his home in Malibu.

RELATED: Kodi Lee Returns To ‘AGT’ Stage To Deliver Emotional Performance During Live Results Show

Thompson joins the season’s regular judges Howie Mandel, Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum along with host, Terry Crews.

A surprise announcement about @AGT this week. Don’t tell anyone thanks pic.twitter.com/JlWeEAuKZ8 — Howie Mandel (@howiemandel) August 17, 2020

So excited to welcome @KenanThompson as a guest judge this week on @agt! Watch Tomorrow at 8/7c on NBC! pic.twitter.com/H6hNGlaCai — terry crews (@terrycrews) August 17, 2020

Last week, “American Idol” alum Kelly Clarkson filled in for Cowell for the first set of live shows.

RELATED: Simon Cowell ‘Happy To Be Back Home’ After Breaking His Back

So far, there is no word on when Cowell will make his return to the reality competition series. But last Thursday, Cowell’s rep told ET: “He is doing well in context of a major operation and improving by the day.”

As for Global “Saturday Night Live”, no premiere date has been set as of yet for season 46 launching this fall.