Tiger Woods’ 11-Year-Old Son Wins Junior Golf Tournament

Tiger Woods has a mini-golfer on his hands.

Over the weekend, 11-year-old Charlie Woods dominated the U.S. Kids Golf-sanctioned event at Hammock Creek Golf Club in Palm City, Florida.

Golf News Net‘s Ryan Ballengee reports the youngster shot three-under 33 across nine holes in the boys’ 11-year-old division. He also finished with no bogeys and three birdies.

Charlie Woods mowed down some kids last weekend in a local US Kids Golf event in Florida. Shot 3-under 33 for 9 holes to win by 5! pic.twitter.com/d6hjL2aJWL — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) August 16, 2020

And the proud dad was there for Charlie, celebrating every step of his victory.

The PGA champion has previously opened up about sharing the love of the game with Charlie, telling GolfTV: “He’s starting to understand how to play. He’s asking me the right questions… I’ve kept it competitive with his par, so it’s been just an absolute blast to go out there and just, you know, be with him.”

He added, “I analyze his swing all the time… I wish I could rotate like that and turn my head like that and do some of those positions, but those days are long gone, and I have to relive them through him.”

"I wish I had his move."@TigerWoods talks about coaching his son Charlie and what they’re working on. Watch the full video: https://t.co/fMDSsqfkdZ pic.twitter.com/igqkP2v4Tn — Golf Digest (@GolfDigest) July 10, 2020

The golf pro shares Charlie and daughter Sam, 13, with his ex-wife Elin Nordegren.