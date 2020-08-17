Mandy Moore Celebrates Husband Taylor Goldsmith’s 35th Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

If Mandy Moore ever made you cry while playing Rebecca Pearson on “This Is Us”, then her birthday tribute to her husband will have you bawling.

On Sunday, the actress celebrated her husband Taylor Goldsmith’s 35th birthday with the sweetest Instagram post.

“I’m not sure what I did in a past life to deserve you but it must have been something big,” Moore started off her caption.

“You are undeniable. Your inherent light, humility, grace, humour, and compassion are contagious and I feel lucky to get the chance to bask in your goodness with outstretched arms,” she continued.

“Thank you for trusting me with your heart. Thank you for being the best travel companion, crossword puzzler, songwriting partner, pet parent, and my favourite person,” the 36-year-old added.

Moore’s heartfelt words were accompanied by a carousel of gorgeous photos that captured some never-before-seen moments between the couple.

“2020 has certainly been a wild ride but I really can’t wait for what this next year will bring. Happy Birthday, T. I love you more than anything,” the actress concluded in the post.

Moore and Goldsmith got engaged back in September 2017, before tying the knot in a stunning backyard wedding on Nov. 18, 2018.