Noomi Rapace Is On The Hunt For Joel Kinnaman In First Look At ‘The Secrets We Keep’

Noomi Rapace is seeking revenge in the upcoming drama “The Secrets We Keep”.

In a brand new look at the flick, Rapace plays a woman who moves to the suburbs with her husband, played by Chris Messina.

But after she kidnaps her neighbour, who is played by Joel Kinnaman, to seek vengeance for the heinous war crimes she believes he committed against her, her entire world turns upside down.

“The Secrets We Keep” is directed by Yuval Adler.

The flick premieres in theatres on Sept. 16 and will be available on VOD on Oct. 16.