Jessie Reyez Makes History By The Performing National Anthem On Top Of The CN Tower

Jessie Reyez has become the first artist ever to perform both the American and Canadian National Anthems from the top of Toronto’s CN Tower EdgeWalk, 116 stories above the ground.

The Grammy-nominated singer gave the larger than life performance ahead of Round 1 Game 1 of the Toronto Raptors’ NBA Playoff Series.

The game, which started at 4 p.m. ET on Monday, sees the reigning NBA champions take on the Brooklyn Nets.

During her performance, Reyez took a knee in respect to the Black Lives Matter movement, which the NBA has been an ally to in 2020.

The groundbreaking event is another incredible moment in the Toronto-born star’s early career.

Earlier this year, Reyez released her debut studio album, Before Love Came To Kill Us, which was followed by opening for Billie Eilish’s United States, United Kingdom and European stadium tour.

