Keanu Reeves Is ‘Very Grateful’ To Be Back At Work Filming ‘The Matrix 4’ In Berlin, Talks COVID-19 Precautions On Set

Keanu Reeves opens up about COVID-19 precautions on set of “The Matrix 4” in Berlin, after production was shut down due to the pandemic

The actor is back filming in Germany, with the cast and crew taking proper measures to ensure everyone’s safety.

Reeves said he is “very grateful” to be back at work thanks to the “thoughtful, effective” protocols put in place.

“There’s some really thoughtful, effective protocols in place, and the rhythm of filmmaking has been not really impacted or interrupted,” he says.

Continuing, “I think everyone loves the project. If you’re ever going to get into any kind of situation that needs to be figured out or, ‘How do we do this,’ show business people are the best. We’re scrappy, we know how to get stuff done, we’re inventive, think on our feet… It goes back to like, ‘Let’s put on a show’… And that spirit is definitely alive and well in ‘The Matrix.’”

With filming only just picking back up, the original release date of May 2021 can no longer be met. That means “The Matrix 4” is now set to be released on April 1, 2022. Since Reeves has to finish working on “The Matrix” before filming the fourth and fifth instalments of his other major franchise, “John Wick”, that movie has also had its release dates moved back a year to May 27, 2022 for “John Wick 4” and no planned date for “John Wick 5”.