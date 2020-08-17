Taylor Swift Reveals All Of The Easter Eggs That Appear In ‘Cardigan’

Taylor Swift is letting her fans in on all of the secrets hidden in her “Cardigan” music video.

RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore’ Holds No. 1 Spot On Billboard 200 For Third Week

In the latest episode of “Vevo Footnotes”, Swift discusses the deeper meaning behind “Cardigan”, as well as her new album.

“I was inspired by the feeling of isolation and how that can be either freeing or terrifying,” says the singer.

“I view folklore as wistful and full of escapism. Sad, beautiful, tragic. Like a photo album full of imagery, and all the stories behind that imagery.”

RELATED: Taylor Swift Calls Out Donald Trump Over ‘Dismantling’ USPS

The video opens with Swift paying tribute to her grandfather, Dean, by featuring a photograph of him.

Dean is also referenced in the song “epiphany” on the album.

Elsewhere, the hands on the clock above her magical piano are set to 1 and 3. As Swifties know, the Grammy-winner’s favourite number has always been 13. RELATED: Kanye West Seemingly Restarts Taylor Swift Feud By Declaring He’s ‘Not Gonna Use A Snake Emoji Cause You Know Why’