Queen Elizabeth’s Horse Had To Be Put Down After Race Injury

Queen Elizabeth lost one of her beloved horses over the weekend.

Hello! reports that during a race a Newbury on Sunday, her 4-year-old horse Space Walk suffered a serious injury.

While being ridden by jockey Tom Marquand, the horse “came up short” and Marquand quickly dismounted when veterinarians moved quickly to aid the animal. Sadly, Space Walk had to be euthanized.

The Queen’s favourite event of the year is Royal Ascot, where many of her thoroughbreds have won. In 2013, she became the first reigning monarch to win the Gold Cup with her horse Estimate.

“The Queen is a passionate racing enthusiast, and she enjoys her week at Royal Ascot immensely,” Ascot’s director of racing and communications, Nick Smith said.

The Queen has been a lifelong horse lover ever since her first pony Peggy, when she was only 4-years-old, which was a gift from her grandfather King George V. And at 94, the Queen is still riding today.

Fast forward to the present day and Queen Elizabeth II owns a number of horses, including many racehorses.

During 2016’s Royal Windsor Horse Show, her horse Barber’s Shop won the RoR Tattersalls Thoroughbred Ridden Show Horse Championship, which included a $70 Tesco gift card. The proud Queen could be seen clutching the grocery voucher afterwards.

The Queen looks delighted to be gifted a Tesco voucher after her horse won at the Royal Windsor Horse Show. pic.twitter.com/y2EEyy2Lab — PA Media (@PA) May 12, 2016

The Queen has attended every Royal Ascot during her 68-year reign and royal aides work her calendar around the event.

Unfortunately, this was the first year she was unable to attend due to COVID-19 as the races took place without spectators.