Anna Kendrick, Hailee Steinfeld And More Reunite For A ‘Pitch Perfect’ Performance For Lebanon And COVID-19 Relief

The entire “Pitch Perfect” cast joined forces for a good cause.

Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Hailee Steinfeld, Anna Camp, Hana Mae Lee, Alexis Knapp, Rebel Wilson, Chrissie Fit, Kelley Jakle and Shelley Regner reunited for an amazing new cover of “Love On Top” by Beyonce, raising money for Beirut and UNICEF’s COVID-19 relief efforts.

On top of all the Bellas, Elizabeth Banks and John Michael Higgins joined in on the fun. The pair famously played acapella competition hosts Gail and John, and introduced the group’s virtual performance.

“It seems that not even a quarantine could prevent them from harassing us with another musical performance,” Higgins says as his iconic character.

Banks as Gail later adds, “John, you have a cold dead heart.”

All proceeds from the song will go to benefit children in Lebanon, following the factory explosion in Beirut, and those around the world affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

So far over $1,513 has been raised.