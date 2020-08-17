Prince Harry And Prince William Have ‘Not Spoken’ Since The Start Of The Year

It isn’t surprising that Prince William felt hurt over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal exit.

It wasn’t that the future king didn’t understand why they wanted to leave the family, it was reportedly the way that they did it that damaged the already tense relationship between the brothers.

Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie tells True Royalty’s Kate Thornton on “The Royal Beat” that it is “going to take some time to heal” things between Harry and William, which isn’t helped by the fact that they haven’t spoken since the Sandringham summit where Prince Harry met with Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William to discuss his and Meghan’s departure as working royals.

“The brothers had not spoken since around the time of the Sandringham summit. They hadn’t seen each other. That’s really going to take some time to heal,” Scobie said.

“I think the distance between the brothers grew wider and wider,” he added. “And that’s partly because of things that take place — and we discuss them in the book.”

Scobie continued to detail what is written in the biography.

“The statements weren’t discussed internally. That’s really what caused the most amount of hurt to William, because he wears two hats,” he said. “He’s not just the brother, he’s also future king and he felt that damaged the reputation of the family. That it put family business out into the public domain when it should’ve been discussed privately and there was a lot of hurt there that continues to this day.”

ET Canada has reached out for comment.

The full interview will be aired on “The Royal Beat”, available later this week on True Royalty TV.

Finding Freedom is available for purchase now.