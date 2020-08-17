Kylie Jenner Claims ‘Brown Skinned Girl’ Post Was ‘Doctored’

Kylie Jenner has come under attack after allegedly using the words “Brown Skinned Girl” to caption a post on social media.

Instagram users hit out at the beauty mogul, claiming that the caption wrongly suggests her to be a person of colour.

Jenner has strongly denied ever writing the caption, instead insisting that that post was actually doctored.

Kylie Jenner shuts down viral, fabricated screenshot of her Instagram post with the caption “Brown Skinned Girl”: “This is photoshopped. Never said this. Have a good day.” pic.twitter.com/vpMaJH88Cf — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 17, 2020

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star claims that the caption was changed from “brown eyed girl” to “brown skinned girl” in posts being sent around the Internet.

“This is photoshopped. Never said this. Have a good day,” she wrote in reply to one critic who claimed that she wrote the ‘skinned’ line first.

This isn’t the first time that Jenner or her siblings have been accused of cultural appropriation. Older sister Kim Kardashian has been repeatedly criticized for wearing Fulani braids.

The tight braids adorned with beads, similar to cornrows, have caused Kardashian to be hit by backlash from people claiming she is appropriating culture.