Kylie Jenner Claims ‘Brown Skinned Girl’ Post Was ‘Doctored’

By Sarah Curran.

OConnor-Arroyo/CPImages
OConnor-Arroyo/CPImages — Photo: CPImages

Kylie Jenner has come under attack after allegedly using the words “Brown Skinned Girl” to caption a post on social media.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Accused Of Not Giving Designers Enough Credit After Birthday Dress Post

Instagram users hit out at the beauty mogul, claiming that the caption wrongly suggests her to be a person of colour.

Jenner has strongly denied ever writing the caption, instead insisting that that post was actually doctored.

The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star claims that the caption was changed from “brown eyed girl” to “brown skinned girl” in posts being sent around the Internet.

“This is photoshopped. Never said this. Have a good day,” she wrote in reply to one critic who claimed that she wrote the ‘skinned’ line first.

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Takes A Shot With Corey Gamble And Screams ‘Let Me F**king Live’ At Kris Jenner

This isn’t the first time that Jenner or her siblings have been accused of cultural appropriation. Older sister Kim Kardashian has been repeatedly criticized for wearing Fulani braids.

View this post on Instagram

Flash Back to my shoot with Vanessa Beecroft

A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Reveals She And Big Sister Kim Kardashian Share Business ‘Advice’ With Each Other

The tight braids adorned with beads, similar to cornrows, have caused Kardashian to be hit by backlash from people claiming she is appropriating culture.

 

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP