‘Cheers’ Star John Ratzenberger Reprises Cliff Clavin Role To Urge The U.S. To Help The USPS

John Ratzenberger is getting back to his postal worker roots.

The actor, who is known for his role as mailman Cliff Clavin on the beloved sitcom “Cheers”, is urging people to support the United States Postal Service.

In a Cameo video, paid for by Tim Kasher of the punk bans Cursive and the Good Life, Ratzenberger talks to the current state of the USPS.

An important message from none other than Cliff Clavin (@dratzenberger) himself, asking us all to help keep @usps in business!! (thank you for your service, Mr. Ratzenberger) #SaveUSPS #USPS pic.twitter.com/bbS43gNcIP — Tim Kasher (@timkasher) August 16, 2020

“An important message from none other than Cliff Clavin (@dratzenberger) himself, asking us all to help keep @usps in business! (Thank you for your service, Mr. Ratzenberger),” Clavin captioned the video shared to Twitter, adding, “Spent a lot on that Cameo, gotta get my money’s worth.”

The video comes after the White House and Senate Republican’s decision to end emergency funding to the USPS, causing the Democrats to accuse the new Donald Trump-appointed Postmaster General of trying to slow mail delivery ahead of an election that will rely significantly on mail-in ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Ratzenberger’s Cameo page says a video from him costs $120.