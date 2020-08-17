Paris Hilton Shares Childhood Trauma That She Still Has ‘Nightmares’ About In ‘This Is Paris’

Fans will get to see a side of Paris Hilton that few have seen before in “This Is Paris”.
The YouTube Original documentary will look at the “character” Hilton has put on for much of her life.
“I feel like the whole world thinks they know me. No one really knows who I am… I don’t even know who I am sometimes. I didn’t used to be that way,” she says in the trailer. “I’m so used to like, playing a character, that it’s hard for me be normal.”
The clip also touches on childhood trauma that Hilton went through, that caused her to put on a facade.
“Something happened in my childhood that I’ve never talked about with anyone,” she reveals.
Her sister, Nicky Hilton, adds, “I just heard screaming, bloody murder.”
Speaking to her mom, Kathy Hilton, she continues, “But I couldn’t tell you guys, because every time I tried, I would get punished by them. I still have nightmares about it. The only thing that saved my sanity was thinking about who I wanted to become when I got out of there. I just created this brand and this persona and this character, and I’ve been stuck with her ever since.”
This Is a Survivor. #ThisIsParis pic.twitter.com/YSyX1aNGIj
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 16, 2020
“They say [with] trauma, the mind may forget, but the body never forgets,” Nicky explains. “It’s trapped in you, and it can come out whenever.”
The reality star turned DJ tweeted part of the trailers, adding, “I’ve never been this open about my life before.”
I've never been this open about my life before, but I'm finally ready to share my truth. Click link in my bio to watch the full trailer for my new documentary #ThisIsParis coming to @YouTube 9/14. https://t.co/idK6J9a4n7 #YouTubeOriginals 🎥 pic.twitter.com/ClXJd9R0Lj
— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) August 17, 2020