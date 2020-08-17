Barack Obama Releases His Summer Playlist, Singers Respond

By Jamie Samhan.

AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File/CPImages
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File/CPImages

Barack Obama’s latest playlist is here.

The former U.S. President and former First Lady, Michelle Obama, have enjoyed sharing the music they are listening to in the past including Michelle’s workout playlist and Barack’s annual wrap up of his favourite music, movies and books.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Gets Candid About Menopause, Ageing With Podcast Listeners

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it,” he tweeted, along with the full list.

Just a few of the many songs include “Gaslight” by The Chicks, “Work” by Rihanna ft. Drake, “Blue World” by Mac Miller, Bob Dylan’s “Goodbye Jimmy Reed”, “As I Am” from H.E.R., “Let’s Get Lost” by Chet Baker, Beyonce’s “Already” and the “Savage Remix” from Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Says ‘There’s No Reason To Worry About Me’ After Opening Up About ‘Low-Grade Depression’

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Super Duper Kyle responded to making the list.

Twitter was excited to get Barack’s latest playlist to get them through the heatwave much of North America is experiencing.

Get breaking news in your inbox

Related

Comments

Powered by WordPress.com VIP