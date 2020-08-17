Barack Obama Releases His Summer Playlist, Singers Respond

Barack Obama’s latest playlist is here.

The former U.S. President and former First Lady, Michelle Obama, have enjoyed sharing the music they are listening to in the past including Michelle’s workout playlist and Barack’s annual wrap up of his favourite music, movies and books.

“Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favourites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it,” he tweeted, along with the full list.

Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer—including songs from some of the artists at this week’s @DemConvention. Hope you enjoy it. pic.twitter.com/2ZFwdN46jR — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 17, 2020

Just a few of the many songs include “Gaslight” by The Chicks, “Work” by Rihanna ft. Drake, “Blue World” by Mac Miller, Bob Dylan’s “Goodbye Jimmy Reed”, “As I Am” from H.E.R., “Let’s Get Lost” by Chet Baker, Beyonce’s “Already” and the “Savage Remix” from Megan Thee Stallion and Beyonce.

Both Megan Thee Stallion and Super Duper Kyle responded to making the list.

I’m on Obama playlist.. I’m crying guys. 😭 https://t.co/BYB0NQiD8v — See You When I am Famous!!!!!!!!!!!! (@SuperDuperKyle) August 17, 2020

Twitter was excited to get Barack’s latest playlist to get them through the heatwave much of North America is experiencing.

seeing that Barack Obama putting All I Wanna Do by Sheryl Crow on his summer playlist really sent me into orbit — Grace Doyle (@graced0yle) August 17, 2020

I saw Obama included Goodbye Jimmy Reed on his summer 2020 playlist. I always knew we were on the same wavelength. — Kathleen (@TrmpledUndrFoot) August 17, 2020

The president, Barack Obama has Savage with Meg and Beyoncé on his summer music playlist 😭🥳 — Teen for Joemala 💛⚖️🌊 (@KhiveBidenBro) August 17, 2020

Obama having Mac Miller and Megan on his playlist. 😢 TASTE https://t.co/2F214jF5E5 — like she created the fucking rainbow🌈 (@Rocioceja_) August 17, 2020