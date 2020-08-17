Sean Penn Reveals How New Wife Leila George Pushes Him To Be A ‘Better Person’

Sean Penn is crediting his new bride for helping him to make some big self-improvements.

The actor revealed how his 28-year-old wife Leila George has been encouraging him to make changes to the way he treats his health and relationships.

RELATED: Sean Penn Confirms He And Longtime Girlfriend Leila George Had A ‘COVID Wedding’

“My new bride has got me started on a cleanse, which leads to the beginning of exercise again,” said Penn during a recent episode of the “Armchair Expert With Dax Shepard“.

The Oscar-winner, who turned 60 on Monday, joined the podcast to discuss how George helped him to get his fitness back on track after the pandemic.

“I’ve been sitting on airplanes in N95 masks, and then talking to people in masks, and driving to the next place and eating fast food in between,” Penn explained. “Then coming back to an edit room and puffing and puffing [on cigarettes] and eating crap.”

The humanitarian praised the new cleanse that George put him on for helping him to reboot.

RELATED: Charlize Theron Says Sean Penn Engagement Rumours Are ‘Such Bulls**t’

Meanwhile, Penn revealed how George has been helping him to shed bad habits in relationships.

“I said I just got married,” Penn added, “and Leila certainly pushes stuff to the surface that has to be understood for me to be better at stuff — a better person, better communicator.”

Earlier this month, the “Rain Man” star confirmed that he had gotten married for the third time.

RELATED: Sean Penn Opens Up About His ‘Terrible’ Audition For ‘Fast Times At Ridgemont High’

Appearing on “Late Night with Seth Meyers”, he said, “We did a COVID wedding. By that, I mean it was a county commissioner on Zoom and we were at the house with my two children and her brother, and we did it that way.”