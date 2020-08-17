‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Lets Go Of 3 Producers After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Reports, Promotes DJ tWitch

“The Ellen DeGeneres Show” has made changes to its top management after reports of problems in the workplace.

A spokesperson for the Warner Bros. has confirmed to ET Canada that “Ed Glavin, Kevin Leman and Jonathan Norman have parted ways.”

Glavin and Leman were both executive producers and Norman a co-executive producer.

Other longtime executive producers Mary Connelly, Andy Lassner and Derek Westervelt will remain in their positions. The three of them have been with the show since it started in 2003.

DJ Stephen “tWitch” Boss has been promoted to co-executive producer.

The news was shared with staffers in a video call where DeGeneres reportedly appeared emotional and apologetic, Variety reports.

She allegedly told staff she was “not perfect” in a note obtained by The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’m so so sorry for what this has become. I’ve left this to be a well-oiled machine, and I realize it’s not a machine…its human beings,” it read. “I apologize for anyone [whose] feelings I’ve hurt. I’m not perfect. I’m multi-layered and I learn from my mistakes. I care about each and every one of you. I’m grateful for each and every one of you.”

Other promises were to stick to preplanned timetables unlike the short notice changes to production that were made in the past.

Warner Bros. has started an investigation into the issues brought forward by current and past staff members.