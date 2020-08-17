‘The Conners’ Becomes First TV Sitcom To Resume Production After COVID-19 Pandemic

It’s been a challenging time for the television industry, but things look like they’re finally starting to get back on track, with one of TV’s most-loved comedy shows set to begin filming again.
According to Deadline, “The Conners” will resume production in Los Angeles this week.
The popular ABC show will be the first sitcom to return to filming following coronavirus, which shut down most of the entertainment industry.
The outlet reports that the team behind the show have been preparing for the return for months.
Producers will be enforcing all of the health and safety protocols required by the city and state, as well as using a smaller crew and filming without an in-studio audience.
Elsewhere, “S.W.A.T” became the first broadcast drama to start filming new episodes, while Sony TV’s “The Goldbergs” plans to start shooting again as early as next week.
