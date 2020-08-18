Shawn Hook Debuts ‘Holding On To You’ Music Video

Shawn Hook has just released his newest music video for “Holding On To You”.

The Canadian artist reached out to Bianca Van Damme, daughter of Jean-Claude Van Damme, to star in the video.

Luckily, she said yes and the two had a lot of fun shooting the video alongside his friends from Fly By Midnight.

The retro-pop group also helped co-write the song.

You can buy and stream the song here or catch the video up top.