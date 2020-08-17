Justin And Hailey Bieber Reunite With Friends At Post-Quarantine Dinner

By Sarah Curran.

Justin and Hailey Bieber are ready to resume their social lives after spending the last number of months in quarantine, part of which was in Canada.

The husband and wife headed out for dinner in Los Angeles, where they were reunited with a group of their closest friends.

Me and my team

The loved-up couple could be seen holding hands in a photograph from the occasion, which Justin later shared on Instagram.

“Me and my team,” wrote the “Yummy” singer, captioning his post.

The Canadian star was pictured wearing a grey sweater over a white shirt, teamed with bright pink trousers and a grey beanie.

Meanwhile, his model wife wore a slick beige blazer and gold earrings.

Justin also took to Instagram to share a shirtless mirror selfie, showing off his tattoos and Calvin Klein underwear.

jet legged

Hailey also posted some pictures from the night to her Instagram Story, including a photo of Justin driving their Lamborghini to the venue.

“Jeeeeeeez,” she wrote, gushing over her other-half.

 

