Kathie Lee Gifford Celebrated By Friends On Her Birthday

Kathie Lee Gifford celebrated her 67th birthday on Sunday and to celebrate, some of her friends showed up with a sweet surprise.

Gifford shared a video on her Instagram showing her as she came to the door of her home to be greeted by her loved ones and being serenaded by bubbles.

“Hi you guys!” Gifford exclaimed. “Come in.”

The video also showed off the cake they brought for her.

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford Discusses The Last Time She Saw The Late Regis Philbin During Emotional ‘Today’ Interview

Online, her former co-host Hoda Kotb marked her birthday.

“Happy bday to my girl @KathieLGifford! I know you are laughing on this day…(becuz I just hung up with you!) celebrate! We know frank is blowing out his candles too.. in heaven xo,” she said, alongside a collection of photos.

RELATED: Kathie Lee Gifford’s Daughter Ties The Knot In ‘Intimate’ Michigan Setting

Happy bday to my girl @KathieLGifford ! I know you are laughing on this day…(becuz I just hung up with you!) celebrate! We know frank is blowing out his candles too.. in heaven xo pic.twitter.com/jyhArMWdx9 — Hoda Kotb (@hodakotb) August 16, 2020

Since leaving “Today” in 2019, Gifford moved to the Nashville area where she has been producing religious music and movies.

“I’ve got all the time to spend my days writing,” she told USA Today. “I’m having the life I could’ve only ever dreamed of.”