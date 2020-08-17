Laurence Fishburne Says He Has ‘Not Been Invited’ To ‘Matrix 4’

There is one star noticeably absent from filming “The Matrix 4” — Laurence Fishburne.

Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the first three films, has not been on set as production on the movie in Berlin, Germany picked up. In a new interview, he addressed why he isn’t there.

“I have not been invited,” New York Magazine via “The Wrap”.

He added, “Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it’s great.”

It does come as a surprise as Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith and Lambert Wilson are all reprising their characters.

New additions to the fourth installment include Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Neil Patrick Harris and Priyanka Chopra.

With filming only just picking back up, the original release date of May 2021 can no longer be met. That means “The Matrix 4” is now set to be released on April 1, 2022.