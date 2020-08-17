Sia Admits She Has ‘No Shame’ After Using The Bathroom During Live Interview

She’s known for her unconventional persona, but Sia proved just how offbeat she really is in her most recent radio interview.

The “Chandelier” singer left listeners shocked after they heard a loud flush during the live chat.

The incident happened in the middle of an interview on Nova FM’s “Ash, Kip & Luttsy with Susie”.

Sia called into the Australian show from her home in Los Angeles.

Although she turned off her camera while relieving herself, the recording still picked up the sound of her toilet flushing.

“Hang on, did you just take a p**s?” asked host David ‘Luttsy’ Lutteral.

Rather than trying to deny the toilet break, she answered, “Yeah, you heard me and I flushed, too. I have no shame.”

Co-host Ash Bradnam then asked if she would confirm that she “really just [went] to the toilet while you’re doing an interview with us?”

“I did. But guess what? Stars are just like us,” laughed Sia.

“Why don’t you take a s**t and we’ll get the whole thing?” joked one of the presenters.

“Unfortunately, I don’t need to take a s**t,” retorted the musician.