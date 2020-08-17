Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Purchase Incredible $40 Million Miami Home

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez just made one major purchase in the shape of a $40 million Miami home.

The 15,011 square foot house is suitably located on the private Star Island. Just a few of the neighbours include Rosie O’Donnell, Gloria Estefan, Shaquille O’Neal and J.Lo’s ex-Sean Combs.

RELATED: Alex Rodriguez And Jennifer Lopez Hilariously Dance With Their Daughters: Watch!

The house spreads out over 10 bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, has a wine room, library, chef’s kitchen, an elevator and an oceanfront pool that looks over downtown. Other outdoor highlights including a jacuzzi, cabana bath, covered bar and 100FT IPE wood dock which can all be seen in the video up top.

The couple does own a Miami home at Coral Gables so it is unclear if they will be moving here and selling their old place. They spent most of quarantine at the home along with Lopez’s children Max and Emme, as well as Rodriguez’s daughters, Natasha and Ella.

RELATED: Jennifer Lopez Celebrates Alex Rodriguez’s Birthday With Touching Video

Lopez and Rodriguez recently put their Malibu home beachside home for $8 million Us Weekly reports, after “Fixer Upper” star Joanna Gaines helped renovate it.

Other homes the powerhouse couple owns include a Bel Air estate and a penthouse in Manhattan.