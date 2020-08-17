Nicolle Wallace Felt Like She Was ‘Being Broken Up With’ After Being Fired From ‘The View’

Nicolle Wallace is reflecting on the reason why she was fired from her role as a co-host on “The View”. Wallace was hired to star on the show’s 18th season back in 2014, but ABC said goodbye to her less than a year later.

RELATED: Meghan McCain Sick Of ‘The View’ Job Speculation: ‘No Other Host Has To Deal With This B.S.’

Many reports at the time claimed that the Republican didn’t argue enough with the other women on the show, meaning that she didn’t create enough viral moments.”I think the problem was it wasn’t contentious that season I was on,” said Wallace in a new interview with the Los Angeles Times.

“Being fired from a TV show where you think you’re kind of baring your soul feels personal because it is. It’s like being broken up with,” she continued.

As she had never “worked in entertainment,” Wallace was left confused over the sudden axing.”I think what I didn’t understand is: It really was a casting, and it was a casting they didn’t like,” she added.

RELATED: Meghan McCain, Whoopi Goldberg Fire Up Argument On ‘The View’

Wallace was fired shortly after Rosie Perez and Rosie O’Donnell both left the show.

Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Candace Cameron Bure, Raven-Symone and Michelle Collins joined “The View” for the following season.

RELATED: Sara Haines To Return As Co-Host On ‘The View’