Ariana Grande Asks Rihanna To Drop New Album After Beating Her Streaming Record

Ariana Grande is proving that she’s all about supporting her fellow female stars.

After beating out Rihanna as the top streaming female artist of all time, Grande called on the “Umbrella” singer to quickly release new music so that she could snatch her title back.

The 26-year-old performer took to Instagram to share the big news with fans.

“Holy s**t thank u all so much for listening and caring at all let alone this much,” she said in response to her music being streamed over 20.5 billion times on Spotify.

“I can’t wait to give u new things to listen to.”

Although she was clearly excited about the major announcement, Grande was also keen for Rihanna to come at her with some friendly competition.

“Now can Rihanna pls drop her album so she can rightfully snatch this back and fill my ears again please or ….” she added.

Meanwhile, Rihanna recently had some fun with fans who wanted to know when her R9 album would be released.

“WHERES THE ALBUM” one fan asked. Rihanna gave a tongue-in-cheek response, “I lost it.” Another fan tried to use reverse psychology on the entertainer, “DON’T DROP DAT ALBUM.” News flash: that didn’t work either. “This is who to blame right here, look,” Rihanna retorted.

Rihanna last released an album with 2016’s Anti.