Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump In Powerful DNC Speech

By Jamie Samhan.

During night one of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former First Lady Michelle Obama took the virtual stage.

In a powerful pre-recorded speech, she slammed current President Donald Trump, focused on gun violence, the pandemic and more.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

“It is what it is” was Trump’s recent response to the COVID-19 death toll in the United States.

“So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she told viewers.

Catch the full 18-minute speech in the video above and check out the reaction on Twitter below:

