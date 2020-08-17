Michelle Obama Slams Donald Trump In Powerful DNC Speech

During night one of the 2020 Democratic National Convention, former First Lady Michelle Obama took the virtual stage.

In a powerful pre-recorded speech, she slammed current President Donald Trump, focused on gun violence, the pandemic and more.

“Donald Trump is the wrong president for our country,” she said. “He has had more than enough time to prove that he can do the job, but he is clearly in over his head. He cannot meet this moment. He simply cannot be who we need him to be for us. It is what it is.”

RELATED: Barack Obama Releases His Summer Playlist, Singers Respond

“It is what it is” was Trump’s recent response to the COVID-19 death toll in the United States.

“So if you take one thing from my words tonight, it is this: If you think things cannot possibly get worse, trust me, they can; and they will if we don’t make a change in this election. If we have any hope of ending this chaos, we have got to vote for Joe Biden like our lives depend on it,” she told viewers.

RELATED: Michelle Obama Gets Candid About Menopause, Ageing With Podcast Listeners

Catch the full 18-minute speech in the video above and check out the reaction on Twitter below:

This, to me, was one of the most memorable lines of her whole speech. A lot of folks have plans to vote this November but the piercing visual image of what voting actually looks like this time around has not really been punched through the way Michelle Obama did tonight. https://t.co/OTq7z3iDsw — Deepa Shivaram (@deepa_shivaram) August 18, 2020

My favorite thing about Michelle Obama’s speech was how she reiterated the need to go high right before she unleashed the “it is what it is” line. Stone cold killer. — Matthew Miller (@matthewamiller) August 18, 2020

At the time when Michelle Obama recorded her DNC speech, she quoted 150,000 coronavirus deaths. We've now surpassed 170,000. — Meena Harris (@meenaharris) August 18, 2020

Even Fox News can't deny how powerful Michelle Obama's speech was. This was monumental. Bases loaded bottom of the 9th and the cleanup hitter just hit a grand slam.pic.twitter.com/4UwnI2sgFS — Ted Corcoran (Red T Raccoon) (@RedTRaccoon) August 18, 2020

Great moment in American history courtesy of a great American leader, Michelle Obama. I am moved beyond speech by her moral clarity and grace. — Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) August 18, 2020