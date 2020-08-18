LeBron James Shares First Look At ‘Space Jam’ Sequel Jersey

LeBron James gave fans a sneak peek of what’s to come in the upcoming “Space Jam: A New Legacy” movie in a newly-released social media clip.

James shared a glimpse of the new brightly-coloured “Tune Squad” jersey in the 12-second video that was shared on his LeBron James Family Foundation pages.

The Los Angeles Lakers star will be following in Michael Jordan’s footsteps after he starred in the beloved 1996 flick.

The likes of Don Cheadle, Klay Thompson, Damian Lillard, Diana Taurasi and Anthony Davis are all reportedly set to make appearances in the film.

James previously spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his role in the movie back in September 2018.

“The ‘Space Jam’ collaboration is so much more than just me and the Looney Tunes getting together and doing this movie,” he shared. “It’s so much bigger.

“I’d just love for kids to understand how empowered they can feel and how empowered they can be if they don’t just give up on their dreams. And I think Ryan [Coogler] did that for a lot of people [with ‘Black Panther’].”

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is expected to be released in theatres July 16, 2021.