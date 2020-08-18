Kerry Washington Is In Stitches As Her Father Cracks Her Up With Dad Jokes On ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’

Kerry Washington’s hilarious dad Earl made a special appearance as she guest-hosted “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” Monday.

Washington delivered an epic monologue, talking about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic before she introduced her father.

“He’s the most adorable man in America, and he loves to tell jokes,” the “Little Fires Everywhere” actress shared.

“So when he heard I was doing my first late-night monologue, he wanted to pitch in and help me out with material because he doesn’t think I’m funny.”

Earl did not disappoint, kicking things off with the dad joke: “How do you know it’s a dad joke? It becomes ap-parent.”

Another classic was, “Why does the cookie take himself to the hospital? Because he felt crummy.”

Washington cracked up throughout the bit; when her father goofed on a punch line she said: “Dad, you’re amazing, I love you very much!”

