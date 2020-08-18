Carole Baskin Denies Asking $1 Million For ‘Tiger King’ Season 2

Carole Baskin apparently isn’t in it for the money.

The “Tiger King” star has now denied reports that she asked for approximately $1 million to appear in a rumoured second season of the hit Netflix documentary.

“No one has asked me to participate in a second round of ‘Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness’ and there is no amount of money that would cause me to trust the producers again after their sick betrayal of the animals and me,” she emphatically told Metro.co.uk.

“I wasn’t paid the first time around, although several people have come forward saying they were paid. That violates the very nature of a documentary, along with so many other things that were staged and taken out of context.”

The Sun originally based its report of Baskin’s $1-million request on an “insider.”

“Carole is asking for a seven-figure sum,” the insider said. “She wants to plow it into her Florida sanctuary, Big Cat Rescue.”

Netflix has not commented on the claims.