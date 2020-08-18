Dave Grohl Virtually Joins Fan To Play Drums On ‘Money For Nothing’ Cover

Dave Grohl loves to surprise his fans.

Over the weekend, the Foo Fighters frontman appeared on Pat Finnerty’s Instagram Live show; the host has been attempting to record every part of a single song himself.

Finnerty has been accompanied in his musical journey by a cardboard cutout of Grohl, but on Saturday he kicked things up a notch, streaming continuously for hours in what he dubbed the “Grohlathon” with hopes the Foo Fighter would make an appearance.

Amazingly, nine hours into the stream, Grohl finally popped in to join him on a cover of the Dire Straits classic “Money For Nothing”.

Along with supplying some drums for the track, Grohl also sang Sting’s famous “I want my MTV” background vocals.

Speaking to Rolling Stone after the stream, Finnerty said, “Grohl was as cool as I knew he would be. I’ve always wanted to host a talk show and corona has kind of given me one. I want it to grow so that I could do cooler s**t because I have ridiculous ideas that I think will all work.”

He added, “My whole f**king life has been spent looking at Grohl. In high school, all I did was listen to Nirvana. And if I want to watch a documentary now, there’s Grohl. And he plays with the Beatles. He plays with Led Zeppelin.”