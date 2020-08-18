Billy Porter And Stephen Stills Deliver Powerful Performance Of ‘For What It’s Worth’ At DNC

Billy Porter closed the Democratic National Convention in spectacular fashion Monday night.

The “Pose” star belted out Buffalo Springfield’s famous 1966 protest song “For What It’s Worth (Stop, Hey, What’s That Sound)”, with a special appearance from original songwriter Stephen Stills.

Porter performed before a green screen, as a majority of the event took place virtually on account of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The actor sang in front of the U.S. flag and images of recent police brutality protests.

Porter released the track back in April, encouraging people to vote ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

He shared, “I’ve always been a political artist.

“I came of age as an artist during the AIDS crisis and I’ve always used my voice in that way. So looking forward, I knew it was an election year and I wanted to find material that would speak to that process.”

The song was originally inspired by a Sunset Strip protest over a club curfew.