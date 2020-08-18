Kelly Clarkson Belts Out ‘I Can’t Help Myself’ By Four Tops

No one will blame you if you can’t help but watch the new Kelly Clarkson cover over and over again.

Clarkson and her house band teamed up for a new edition of “Kellyoke” on Tuesday’s episode of “The Kelly Clarkson Show”. The band performed a cover of “I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” live from the studio while Clarkson sang remotely.

“I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie Honey Bunch)” was originally released by the Four Tops in 1965. It rocketed up the charts as one of Motown’s most popular songs of the ’60s. The single reached No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and also peaked at No. 1 on the Hot 100.

Clarkson has also covered the Beach Boys’ “Kokomo”, Trisha Yearwood’s “Believe Me Baby (I Lied)”, and H.E.R.’s “Focus” among many others since going virtual.