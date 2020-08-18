Shania Twain Admits She Was ‘Always Very Shy’ About Her Body: ‘Just Take The Bra Off And Embrace Yourself’

Shania Twain has a lot to celebrate in 2020.

The Canadian country icon is approaching two major milestones: Later this month, she turns 55 and this year also marks the 25th anniversary of the release of her Grammy-winning album The Woman in Me.

While chatting with ET Canada’s Sangita Patel, the singer reflects on her massive success and says she’s not slowing down any time soon.

On Oct. 2, fans can hear a new version of her breakthrough album with a special Diamond Edition, which includes some of her classic hits like “Any Man of Mine” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”.

Originally released on Feb. 7, 1995, The Woman in Me sold more than 12 million copies in the U.S. alone and 20 million around the world. The album redefined country music and changed her life forever, with eight of the record’s 12 tracks appearing on Billboard’s Country Singles chart.

Looking back on her success now, Twain admits the best part about having money was knowing she didn’t have to use coupons at the grocery store and she could buy “non-bruised apples and non-overripe bananas.”

“Just getting to the cash register and just knowing that I was going to be able to afford it and not have to put things back… the coolest feeling,” says Twain.

The five-time Grammy winner certainly broke barriers, flaunting her bare midriff in the famous “Any Man of Mine” music video, bringing a sex appeal to her brand like no one else.

“I could never imagine the impact any of this was going to have,” she says of her self-expression. “I was always very shy about my body so I made a point of being braless.”

Twain went braless in her music videos for “Any Man of Mine” and “Whose Bed Have Your Boots Been Under?”, which, she says, was an important statement to herself.

“I had gone from strapping my boobs down so that I could play football with the guys and I’m thinking, Enough with this strapping down. Just take the bra off and embrace yourself.”

Along with reissuing her older music, the singer is still making new material, recently teaming up with emerging gay country singer Orville Peck on “Legends Never Die”.

“He’s getting out there with courage and representing, you know, definite originality and not afraid to do it,” she says. “He’s so unique. His voice is unique and rich and beautiful and he’s super styled.”

For her upcoming birthday plans on August 28, Twain tells us, “Maybe I will ride, go bareback riding on a horse. That will be a good birthday gift to myself.”

Fans can watch our interview with the country queen above.