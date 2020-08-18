Lauren Hashian Releases The Track She Surprised Dwayne Johnson With On Their Wedding Day To Celebrate First Anniversary

Lauren Hashian has released the sweet track she surprised her other half Dwayne Johnson with on their wedding day to celebrate their first anniversary.

Hashian dropped “Step Into a Love Like This” Tuesday, with lyrics including: “Created two beautiful girls / Look at our beautiful world / You are the mate to my soul / Never felt safer before / Never felt love without fear / You made that all disappear.”

Give it a listen here.

Hashian and Johnson tied the knot in a stunning Hawaiian ceremony on August 18, 2019. They share two gorgeous daughters together; Tiana, 2, and Jasmine, 4.

Hashian said of the track in a press statement, according to Billboard: “‘Step into a Love Like This’ is the most personal and rewarding song I’ve ever written.

“Personal because every word is from my heart and rewarding because I had the honour of surprising the man I now call my husband with this song on the day we were married in Hawaii in front of our family, friends, and two beautiful daughters, Jazzy and Tia.”

“This song is a reflection of experiencing our family, our love and our life together,” she continued. “Having been together for more than a decade, I wanted him to feel how much that day and our entire life together has meant to me.

“It was emotional for me to reflect on the amazing years we’ve spent together with so much gratitude and to also think about our new future we get to build. Sharing it with Dwayne and his heartfelt reaction was one of the many moments of our unforgettable day and celebration that I’ll hold onto forever.”