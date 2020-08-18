Kyle Lowry’s Kids Are The Cutest In Toronto Raptors NBA Playoff Intro

Kyle Lowry’s kids took the Toronto Raptors team intros to another level.

Much like their all-star father, Lowry’s children put maximum effort into their roles as hypemen. The Raptors were inspired by the Phoenix Suns to have players’ families introduce the starting lineup in a video package.

Marc Gasol, Pascal Siakam, OG Anunoby, Fred VanVleet all received touching introductions from their respective families. What came next was an MVP-worthy delivery from Lowry’s two sons. Lowry’s kids interchangeably performed his traditional NBA intro.

“From Villanova!” — “A six-time All-Star!” — “From North Philly to your city!” — “Number seven!” — “Kyle Lalalala-LOWRYYYYY!”

The performance earned a genuine reaction from Lowry, who looked on proudly. The Toronto Raptors took Game 1 of their opening-round playoff game against the Brooklyn Nets 134-110.