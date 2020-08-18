Constantine Maroulis Defends Lea Michele: ‘She’s Taken A Lot Of S**t’

Constantine Maroulis has nothing but kind things to say about Lea Michele.

The former “American Idol” contestant and Rock of Ages star was on the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast with David Yontef this week and shared his thoughts on the accusations of bullying against the former “Glee” star.

“Lea Michele, you know, she and I had known each other a long time as well from the old days and L.A…. the ‘Glee’ kids would come and there was a lot of fun, man. It was a great time, for sure. She’s great,” he said. “I produced the Spring Awakening revival with Ken Davenport and what a great team….And I knew her when she was doing it off-Broadway and we have a little history, but we are, I genuinely liked her and I found her, I…find her to be incredibly talented.”

He continued, “I’m not informed enough to know about all of that stuff that happened on ‘Glee’. I just don’t know those things, but for me, I’m listening. I’d rather listen to hear what people have to say. And I think that’s just more important than anything right now in this social climate. We just have to listen and we have to hear people. And if people felt really offended, then that sucks, you know? And, and we have to try to correct that. And I think that she is so talented and I think it’s really hard to be so young and get so famous. And where are the parents? That ‘mean girl’ mentality thing.”

Maroulis added, “She’s taken a lot of s**t right now, but it sucks. Cause she’s like about to have a baby. If she hasn’t had it ready. I don’t know. And that’s what is supposed to be just this amazing time.”

Asked about rumours of similar behaviour during Michele’s time on Broadway, Maroulis said, “I’ve heard them, I’ve heard them all and no, I have not, I don’t have that experience. In fact, if anything, we hung out and I didn’t even realize that she was the girl that then became the girl on ‘Glee’ and I then later put it together.“

He also revealed that he and Michele had a “moment” at one point, explaining, “Yeah. I mean, you know, we’re a very close community, you know? So I think we had, yeah, we might’ve had a little moment together back in the day.”