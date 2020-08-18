Apple Music Announces Two New Global Radio Stations, Including Country Music Channel

Apple Music is premiering two new live radio stations today.

Available in 165 countries, today Apple Music is rebranding its flagship Beats 1 to Apple Music 1 and launching two new global radio stations. The two new stations are Apple Music Hits, featuring songs from the ’80s, ’90s, and 2000s, and Apple Music Country, spotlighting country music. Each channel will feature exclusive original shows with the world’s top music hosts and artists.

RELATED: ‘Legends Never Die’ In New Music Video From Orville Peck And Shania Twain, Pair Perform Track On ‘Jimmy Fallon’

Apple Music Country will feature new exclusive shows from artists including Jimmie Allen, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, BRELAND, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, Morgan Evans, Florida Georgia Line, Pat Green, Willie Jones, Chrissy Metz, Midland, Rissi Palmer, The Shires, Carrie Underwood, and Morgan Wallen.

Apple Music Hits will feature a show hosted by George Stroumboulopoulos and new shows from Backstreet Boys, Ciara, Mark Hoppus, Huey Lewis, Alanis Morissette, Snoop Dogg, Meghan Trainor, Shania Twain, and more.

The renamed Apple Music 1 will air shows with Action Bronson, Billie Eilish, Elton John, Joe Kay, Lil Wayne, Frank Ocean, Vince Staples, and the Weeknd, as well as new shows from Aitch, Kerwin Frost, HAIM, Lady Gaga, Nile Rodgers, Travis Scott, Young M.A, and many more.