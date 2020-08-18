Meghan Markle Won’t Act In Top-Secret Project Royals Pitched To Hollywood

Duchess Meghan and Prince Harry are making big moves in Hollywood.

One month after touching down in their Santa Barbara, California, home, Meghan Markle and Harry are getting to work. The royal couple have a top-secret pitch they have been shopping around to networks since June, according to Variety.

RELATED: Incredible View From Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s New Home

Details on the project are scarce, but the couple would like to serve as joint producers. One network to sit down with Markle and Harry is NBCUniversal.

Top executives at the company, including chairman of NBCUniversal Content Studios Bonnie Hammer, were present. Hammer and Markle know each other from Markle’s years on “Suits”.

RELATED: Prince Harry Was ‘Adamantly Opposed’ To A One Year Review

A source told the publication Markle has absolutely zero plans to act in the project. Markle made her acting debut in a 2002 episode of “General Hospital” and last appeared on “Suits”, aside from lending her voice to Disneynature’s “Elephant” in 2020.

ET Canada has reached out to the couple’s reps for a comment.