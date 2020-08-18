Chris Rock Makes Special Announcement About Busta Rhymes’ New Album

Busta Rhymes got Chris Rock to make a very special announcement this week.

Rock confirmed in a rather repetitive way Rhymes’ new album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, would be coming soon.

The comedian warned Rhymes’ competitors they “cant f**k with the god” over and over again, adding in some ad-libs.

ELE2 marks the rapper’s first solo album in eight years, and judging by the name, follows his 1998 LP E.L.E. (Extinction Level Event): The Final World Front.

Rhymes’ last album, Year of the Dragon, was released in 2012.

He’s also made numerous TV and film appearances, including roles in “Master of None” in 2015 and “Fresh Off the Boat” the year after.