Reese Witherspoon Jokes It’s Her ‘Job’ To Embarrass Her Kids

Reese Witherspoon considers it her duty as a mom to embarrass her three kids. The 44-year-old actress and producer appeared on Monday night’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live” where she talked with Kerry Washington, the late-night guest host and her own collaborator, about her children.

The “Little Fires Everywhere” star is mom to a 20-year-old daughter, Ava, 16-year-old son Deacon, and 7-year-old son, Tennessee. Her oldest son recently produced a new dance hit single, “Long Run,” with singer Nina Nesbitt.

“He released his song this summer!” Witherspoon said of Deacon. “I’m so proud of him, he’s the producer… I just could not be prouder of him.”

Washington then asked if Witherspoon is always embarrassing her kids, who appear regularly on her social media.

“I just say if you’re not embarrassing your children, you’re not spending enough time with them,” she replied. “That’s basically my role. It’s our job as parents to really ramp up the embarrassment.”

Witherspoon, who has three projects nominated at this year’s Emmy Awards, also opened up about her plans for this year’s virtual ceremony.

“It’s going to be a different experience. Are we all going to be in our pyjamas?” she joked to Washington. “I’m going to be eating takeout for sure.”

