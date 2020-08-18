Kristen Johnston Pays Tribute To Her Sister After She Loses Battle With Addiction

Kristen Johnston paid tribute to her sister Julie after she lost her battle with addiction Monday.

Johnston shared a snap of the pair on Twitter, saying: “She had the best belly laugh in the world.”

Yesterday my beautiful younger sister Julie lost her battle with addiction. 💔

I know she’s finally at peace. She had the best belly laugh in the world. pic.twitter.com/tZZYlXbZfF — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) August 18, 2020

Thank you everyone for your outpouring of love & support. It means a lot to me. 💋 — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) August 18, 2020

RELATED: Kristen Johnston Talks Dating Ryan Reynolds In The ’90s

The actress, who has also been diagnosed with lupus myelitis, a rare form of lupus that affects the spinal cord, has been open about her own past drug and alcohol addictions, writing about her struggles in her 2012 memoir Guts: The Endless Follies and Tiny Triumphs of a Giant Disaster.

RELATED: Jason Isaacs Opens Up About Battle With Addiction In Candid Letter

Johnston told Entertainment Weekly at the time, “The most important thing I want to express to people is that I’m not cured. I could probably relapse in a minute. Who knows?

“It’s just a weird disease that sneaks up on you and all of a sudden you’re boozing at the bar, or whatever. And it doesn’t have to be because of you or pressure or this or that. It just can be.”

She added: “The most important thing is that I didn’t want to set myself up for failure and be like, ‘Look at me!’ I wanted to write the book that I needed when I was suffering.”