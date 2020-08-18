Luke Bryan Launches Amazon Store Full Of Outdoor Essentials, Including Bear Spray

Luke Bryan is sharing some of his outdoor essentials on his new Amazon Outdoor Essentials store .

The country crooner, 44, debuted his collection this week, filled with everything from bear spray to a Bluetooth fish finder.

In a video ad for his store, Bryan says camping, fishing and hunting are a treasured family past time.

“Watching them hunt, being in the stand with them, being out in the field with them is so special,” he said. “I’ve had so many wonderful memories in my life that involve hunting, and now passing it down to them is something that really gets me excited.”

One of Bryan’s favourite items is his waterproof and rust-proof Plano tackle box, “Through the years I have always leaned on Plano tackle boxes , fishing products,” he says. “I’ve got a pickup truck, I throw my fishing gear in the back of it, I forget it’s back there, it rains. You always want something that’ll keep your fishing gear dry and protected from the elements, and Plano has always done that for me.”

