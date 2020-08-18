Caylee Hammack Reveals How She Landed Reba McEntire On Her Song ‘Redhead’

Country up-and-comer Caylee Hammack is making waves with her debut album If It Wasn’t For You.

In the latest episode of “Circle All Access Minute”, the rising star reveals how she landed the one and only Reba McEntire on her catchy new track “Redhead”.

“It was a manifested wish of mine that my team seemed to pull off,” gushes the singer. “I told my manager one of my biggest dreams is to have Reba someday remix ‘Redhead’ cuz I never imagined that she would just out of the gate be willing to sing on this debut album.”

All of Hammack’s dreams came true after her manager got together with McEntire’s and they had a collaboration in the works.

“I said yes absolutely,” recalls the country legend of Hammack. “She’s a blast to sing with. She’s so talented and I love the song and I’m just thrilled she asked me to.”

Hammack also teams up with Tenille Townes and Ashley McBryde on “Mean Something”.

If It Wasn’t For You is available now.