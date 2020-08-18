An Alien Interviews The Stars In ‘Earth To Ned’ Talk Show Teaser

What if your favourite late-night talk show was hosted by an alien from outer space?

On Tuesday, Disney+ premiered the trailer for “Earth to Ned”, a new streaming talk show produced by The Jim Henson Company and Marwar Junction Productions.

RELATED: Disney Unveils Spellbinding Trailer For ‘Magic Camp’ Starring Adam DeVine

“From The Jim Henson Company comes a brand new talk show hosted by alien commander Ned and his lieutenant Cornelius, who call off the invasion of Earth after they fall in love with human culture,” the official description reads. “Broadcasting from the bridge of their spaceship, hidden deep underground, Ned and Cornelius interview Earth’s greatest resource, celebrities. With the help of the ship’s artificial intelligence, BETI, and the destructive CLODs (Cloned Living Organisms of Destruction), Ned must keep his show a secret from his home planet or suffer the wrath of his father, the Admiral of the Galactic Fleet.”

The description continues, “Each episode focuses on a topic or theme that is both equally unique to earthlings and fascinating to Ned, including comedy, sports, social media, and fashion. Ned beams in celebrity guests from across the known universe to put on the ultimate chat show, and the more he learns about our human culture, the more obsessed he becomes.”

RELATED: ‘The Owl House’ Features Disney’s First Bisexual Lead Character

Celebrity guests on the show include Rachel Bilson, Rachel Bloom, RuPaul, Gina Carano, Tay Diggs, Jenny Slate, Billy Dee Williams and many more.

“Earth to Ned” premieres Sept. 4.