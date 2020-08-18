Carly Rae Jepsen Debuts Playful New Single ‘Me And The Boys In The Band’

Carly Rae Jepsen has a brand new quarantine single for fans.

The Canadian songstress debuted “Me And The Boys In The Band” and an accompanying music video on Tuesday, featuring some guest cameos from Jack Antonoff, Tavish Crowe, Jared Manerika and Nik Pesut (a.k.a., the boys in the band).

Jepsen teased the idea of new music during her time in quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic, and now she’s out with her new single from the upcoming album.

“On the road. That was the life. I miss travel and performing and my bandmates who over the years have become my adopted brothers. Through romantic relationships good and bad I have always found myself again in the late-night conversations with my band,” Jepsen said of the new track. “Here’s to all the shows we have played and have yet to play. The late-night dancers we turn into on the long bus drives and the tourists we become in the early mornings. Here’s to nostalgia city and keeping close the ones that know you best.”

She added, “Can’t wait for more. Till then a from home ‘pick me up’ song from all of us to you. Me and the boys and the band!”

“Me And The Boys In The Band” is available to stream now.