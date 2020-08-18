It’s The End Of The World As We Know It In ‘Utopia’ Trailer

A comic book might be the only thing that can save the world.

On Tuesday, Amazon Prime Video debuted the first trailer for the highly anticipated new series “Utopia”, starring John Cusack and Rainn Wilson.

Based on the 2013 British series of the same name, “Utopia” is about a group of unlikely comic book fans who discover hidden messages about a secret conspiracy in the pages of their favourite comic.

Soon enough, they find themselves in the middle of an adventure to save the planet with a little help from the real-life basis for the comic’s central character.

Hailing from “Gone Girl” writer Gillian Flynn, the series also stars Ashleigh LaThrop, Dan Byrd, Jessica Rothe, Desmin Borges, Javon “Wanna” Walton and Sasha Lane.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly, Flynn said, “How do I make this new? I’m a huge fan of all those conspiracy thrillers that came out after Watergate. All of [the British ‘Utopia’] plays very sleekly. I wanted mine to play bumpy, dirty, raw, real — like you’re walking on the gum on the sidewalk and smelling the garbage in the alley.”

“Utopia” hits Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 25.