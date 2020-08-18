10-Year-Old Japanese Drumming Sensation Wows With Cover Of Rush’s ‘YYZ’

“YYZ” is a big ask for any drummer, but 10-year-old prodigy Yoyoka does it justice.

Yoyoka did late drummer Neil Peart proud with a thrilling cover of the instrumental track. Shocking the world is nothing new to little Yoyoka, who has appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” twice and raked in millions of views with covers of Rage Against the Machine and Led Zeppelin.

“My name is Yoyoka, I’m a 10-year-old drummer from Japan. I have a lot of respect for Neil Peart,” Yoyoka wrote in the video’s description. “I am sorry he has gone to heaven, but I would like to dedicate a cover of this wonderful song to him.”

Yoyoka’s “YYZ” cover has 67,000 views and counting, less than two days since the upload.