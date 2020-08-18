Luke Bryan Takes On The 100 Country Songs In Under 10 Minutes Challenge

Luke Bryan is testing his knowledge of country music.

The country crooner, 44, joined FBE and attempted to sing 100 country songs in 10 minutes, “I would say, sing them quickly and get onto the next one. Don’t labour. It’s all about productivity, and churning it out.”

The tough part is that Bryan must prove that he knows each song by singing a few lines in order to move onto the next track.

From Keith Urban’s “Days Go By”, Zac Brown Band’s “Chicken Fried” and Shania Twain’s “That Don’t Impress Me Much”, Bryan nailed the challenge.

But he did miss a couple of tunes, including, Kacey Musgraves’ “Follow Your Arrow”, Hunter Hayes’ “Wanted”, Big & Rich’s “California”, Maddie & Tae’s “Friends Don’t” and Johnny Cash’s “Ain’t No Grave”.

Ultimately, Bryan scored an impressive score of 51/100. Pentatonix’s Tiffany Young is the current record holder with 95/100.