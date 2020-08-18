Kevin Hart Discusses His Decision To Defend Ellen DeGeneres And Nick Cannon: ‘I Know The People That Both Of Them Are’

Kevin Hart has spoken out about his friendships with Ellen DeGeneres and Nick Cannon, who have both found themselves under fire recently.

Hart defended DeGeneres and Cannon, after the talk-show host faced claims of a “toxic” work environment and Cannon was slammed over some controversial comments he made recently that were described as anti-Semitic.

Hart, who hit headlines himself after he was forced to step down from hosting the 2019 Oscars due to homophobic tweets from his past coming to light again, told Deadline of DeGeneres and Cannon: “Well, I don’t lose sight of the definition of friendship, and in our business, it’s one thing that people don’t really hold on to. There’s a lot of relationships that are fake, and there’s some that are real.”

RELATED: Nick Cannon’s Syndicated Talk Show Postponed, Production Shut Down In Wake Of Anti-Semitism Controversy

“In my case, the ones that are real are the ones that I’m always going to be adamant about speaking on behalf of. I know the people that both of them are, and knowing the people, all I can say is my experiences with those people,” he continued. “That’s not to take away from what other people are saying that they have had, and that they have done. It’s just to highlight what I’m saying I know, and what I can speak on behalf of.”

RELATED: ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ Lets Go Of 3 Producers After ‘Toxic Workplace’ Reports, Promotes DJ tWitch

Hart went on, “In times like this, I know also how dark it gets. I know how lonely it gets, because I know that these are times when people just turn their back on you. So for the ones that you love, that are close to your heart, you just want them to have some support, when it seems that there is none out there, and that’s just who I am as a person.”

DeGeneres and Hart were spotted at lunch together on the weekend.

“That goes for anybody, across the board, that I consider a friend, and that’s not a big group of people. Everybody doesn’t get that conversation and that feeling from me, but the ones that do, I’m serious about it,” the comedian shared.

“I’m true to it, and it doesn’t mean that you have to speak on behalf of the problem. It doesn’t mean that you have to disregard the things that others are saying. It means that I can just speak on my relationship with my friends. When it comes to Nick, and it comes Ellen, I know who they are, and I know who they’ve been for the years that I’ve been around them, and I can only speak to that. Those are two of the most amazing people that I know.”