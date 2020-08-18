Tracee Ellis Ross Fought Back Against Doing ‘Lady Chores’ On ‘Black-ish’

Tracee Ellis Ross does not believe her character Rainbow Johnson should carry a laundry basket or cook in every “Black-ish” scene.

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross Debuts New Single ‘Love Myself’

Ross, 47, fought back from the getgo when it came to her character being burdened with “Lady Chores”. The comedian told the L.A. Times’ “Can’t Stop Watching” podcast about her protests on the critically acclaimed Kenya Barris series.

“What I did speak up about from the beginning was, ‘Why am I carrying laundry?’ ‘Why am I the person in the kitchen cooking right now, when this has nothing to do with the scene?’ Even sometimes when it does have something to do with the scene,” she said. “I started coining them as ‘lady chores.’ ‘Why am I doing the lady chores?’ ‘Can’t Anthony [Anderson] do the lady chore?’”

“I don’t believe they’re ‘lady chores.’ I believe they’re house chores. And I don’t believe that we should assume,” Ross added. “I believe every relationship is a negotiation between two people about what each of them feel comfortable doing, and I think the more that we portray that on television, the more that that becomes the reality out in the world, or matches the reality that the world actually is.”

RELATED: Tracee Ellis Ross Talks About Her Mom’s Style

“Black-ish” wrapped up its sixth season earlier this year. It has received 19 Primetime Emmy nominations, four specifically for Ross’ contributions, and five Golden Globe nominations, with Ross taking the sole win for Best Actress.